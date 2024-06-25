Aquatennial releases event schedule, kicks off with Torchlight Parade

On Monday, Minneapolis Aquatennial organizers released the schedule for the four-day event that celebrates the City of Minneapolis.

Aquatennial runs July 24-27, and kicksoff with the annual Torchlight Parade and ends with Aquatennial fireworks Saturday night.

The Torchlight Parade starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24. The parade route runs along Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis from 12th Street to 4th Street.

The fireworks start at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 along the Mississippi River by the Stone Arch Bridge. Prior to the fireworks, there will be events along the West River Parkway starting at 4 p.m.

A few other event highlights include:

Wed. July 24 – Loring Park Family Fun Night from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Wed. July 24 – Twin Cities River Rats waterski at 7 p.m.

Wed. July 24 & Thurs. July 25 – Movies in the Park

Sat. July 27 – Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Market at the Nicollet Island Pavilion from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. July 27 – AquaJam Skateboarding on West River Parkway near the Stone Arch Bridge from 4-7 p.m.

For a full list of events each day click HERE.