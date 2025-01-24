Apartment fire under investigation in St. Paul

The cause of an apartment fire in St. Paul is under investigation Friday.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews were called out at 12:39 a.m. Friday for a fire at 519 Jackson Street.

When they arrived, the department said a fire was located in the basement of the three-story building, and flames were quickly extinguished.

The department said no one was injured.

The fire, according to authorities, appeared to have started in the same spot where previous fires had been located, with the outside entryway in an alley as a possible ignition area.