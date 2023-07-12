Another $50K Powerball prize sold in Minnesota

For the fifth time in four days, a $50,000-winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Minnesota.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Lottery announced that four Powerball tickets sold across the state won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

Wednesday, lottery officials said a $50,000 ticket was sold for Monday’s drawing at a Kwik Trip on Vernon Avenue in Savage.

To win $50,000, tickets have to match four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball. Monday’s winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 and the Powerball was 13.

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot in Monday’s drawing and it has now risen to an estimated $750 million for Wednesday’s drawing.