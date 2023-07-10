Minnesota Lottery: Four $50K Powerball winners on Saturday

Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday but four Minnesota Lottery players still won a large chunk of change.

The Minnesota Lottery says four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold across the state.

To win $50,000, tickets have to match four of the first five winning numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 7-23-24-32-43 and the Powerball was 18.

Lottery officials say the winning tickets were sold in:

Litchfield at the Casey’s General Store on Sibley Avenue.

Little Canada at Gas Plus off of Rice Street.

Alexandria at the Holiday station along Nokomis.

Moorhead, at the Holiday station off of 11th Street.

The winners can claim their $50,000 prize at any Minnesota Lottery office or by mail. They can remain anonymous if they so choose.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday night, and the jackpot is up to an estimated $650 million.