Anoka man honored with dedicated day after shattering world record pumpkin weight

An Anoka County man is being commemorated with a day in his honor after setting a new world record for growing the heaviest pumpkin.

Saturday, October 28, 2023, is officially Travis Gienger Day in the City of Anoka, Mayor Phil Rice said during a special city council meeting on Monday.

Gienger was recently awarded $30,000 after he won the title at the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off for growing a 2,749-pound pumpkin, according to a news release from Anoka.

“It’s amazing how a short-lived pumpkin can put smiles on people’s faces. We as humans are a

lot like pumpkins, we may not know when our last day is, but if we could all put smiles on people’s faces

like this pumpkin, the world would be a better place,” said Gienger.

Gienger and the world record-setting pumpkin will be in the Anoka Halloween Grand Day Parade on Saturday, which begins at 1 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Anoka.

