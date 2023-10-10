Anoka County Sheriff’s Office again asking for information on fatal pedestrian crash

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Fridley Police Department are asking for information

regarding a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in December.

Around 5:17 P.M. on Dec. 16, Calvin Lavel Garron, 51, of Fridley, was found on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road NE and declared dead at the scene. Investigators determined that Garron had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash.

At the time of Garron’s death, he was wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white

shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag.

The vehicle involved may have front-end and/or undercarriage damage due to the crash.

If you were a witness to the crash, have any information about who may have been involved, or know of anyone who has information about the crash, you can contact Detective Ryan Franklin at Ryan.Franklin@anokacountymn.gov or (763) 324-5210. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

This case remains under investigation by the Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s

Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.