Anoka County homeowners to see property tax increase of nearly 17%

Anoka County homeowners will be seeing an increase in their property taxes next year.

According to the county, the Board of Commissioners approved an increase of 16.86% on Tuesday as part of a goal to have an annual levy increase around 5.25% by the end of the decade.

That increase will be separate from any potential increases that may come from cities and school districts.

The county says it is dealing with inflation, as well as rising expenses for buildings and equipment in addition to rising health care costs for employees and money needed to not only bring in workers but retain them.

In a statement, Mike Gamache, the chair of the Anoka County Board of Commissioners, said in part that the levy “reflects our current circumstances and it’s operational in nature — it’s to keep services at a level our residents expect.” Gamache also said that the county is “now at a point where we’re starting a multi-year approach to stabilize the levy amount.”

RELATED: Residents pack St. Paul City Council chambers over proposed property tax hike I Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposes budget, includes 8% property tax hike