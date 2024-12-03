Residents pack St. Paul City Council chambers over proposed property tax hike
Nearly 200 people filled St. Paul City Council chambers on Monday night to express concern and some support for Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed 7.9% property tax increase as part of his $855 million budget proposal for 2025.
One resident told city council members that he feels like he’s being taxed out of his home.
“You’ve raised my taxes by 16% — to $11,324. That is insane,” said the unnamed resident.
The city council and the mayor have to agree on a budget by December 11.
