Anoka County deputy awarded ‘Officer of the Year’ for off-duty actions in South Dakota

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association awarded the the 2024 Officer of the Year award to Anoka County Deputy Tanner Shipman because of an off-duty intervention during a shootout in South Dakota last August.

Shipman was on vacation in Sturgis, South Dakota, in 2023 when he intervened during a shootout between an attendee and South Dakota state trooper at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

He assisted the trooper in detaining the shooter and assisted with medical care afterward.

Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said it wasn’t surprising Shipman instantly helped out and it’s the highest honor to be recognized for this award because it comes from law enforcement peers.

“Deputy Shipman is an inspiration to law enforcement, as well as all in our community,” Wise said.

MPPOA will formally honor Shipman on Saturday.