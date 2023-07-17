Allina Health cutting around 350 jobs

On Monday, Allina Health announced it has started a “labor reduction” throughout the organization.

According to the company, the reduction will impact around 350 employees, adding most of the jobs impacted by the reduction are leadership and non-direct caregiving roles, but the reduction is not concentrated in one area.

In a prepared statement issued Monday, Allina said employees who are part of the reduction will be offered severance, health benefits and outplacement resources.

The statement went on to say that “Allina Health, like many health systems across the country, is facing unprecedented financial challenges.”

Just last week, Allina Health confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the company is pausing its Cambridge Medical Center building project, citing its status as a nonprofit and that it “is experiencing significant financial challenges and needs to take prudent steps.”