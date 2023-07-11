Allina Health pauses progress on medical center in Cambridge

Allina Health officials say they are pausing the Cambridge Medical Center building project due to financial reasons.

The company attributed their financial challenges to their status as a non-profit, saying they “need to take prudent steps at this time”, and issued the following statement:

Allina Health has made the difficult decision to put the Cambridge Medical Center building project on hold due to financial reasons. Like many non-profit health care delivery systems, Allina Health is experiencing significant financial challenges and needs to take prudent steps at this time. We remain strongly committed to being the provider partner for the Cambridge community and surrounding areas. We take our role as an employer, provider and community partner seriously and look forward to finding a path forward to create and invest in the campus that supports the next generation of health care delivery services for the community even as we navigate this current financial climate. We are grateful for all those who entrust us with their care, and we are most proud of the safe, high-quality care our team of dedicated care givers provides every day. Allina Health

A future date for when progress will resume on the Cambridge Medical Center has not yet been released.