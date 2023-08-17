Allina doctors announce union vote

Allina Health providers announce union vote

Physicians and advanced practice providers at Allina Health say they will vote on joining a union.

The announcement Wednesday came a week after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS first reported that the doctors had filed a petition to unionize, a move that could create the largest group of private-sector clinicians in the entire country.

If approved, the doctors would become part of Doctors Council SEIU.

Several physicians said their decision stems from a feeling that patient care has become less prioritized by health systems as well as concerns over staffing and doctors’ decision-making power.

Allina Health issued the following statement Wednesday:

“Allina Health’s providers are critical members of our teams and integral to our mission to provide exceptional care to the communities we serve. We deeply value and share their commitment to providing high-quality care to our patients. That shared commitment is the foundation of our collaboration to identify ways to increase provider engagement through operational improvements, new communication tools, additional well-being resources, and enhanced employee benefits to improve the provider experience.

“Allina Health remains focused on delivering on our caring mission and continuing our efforts to foster a culture of collaboration with all our employees.”