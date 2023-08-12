Allina doctors file to form what would be largest private-sector clinician union in US

Doctors at one of Minnesota’s major health care providers have filed to unionize, a move that could create the largest group of private-sector clinicians in the entire country.

Doctors Council SEIU Local 10MD, which would represent doctors in Allina Health’s system, formally filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday. That means members will still have to actually hold an election to determine whether or not to unionize.

The effort’s organizing committee, which features more than 60 clinicians and at least one from almost every clinic in Allina’s system, says it has the following mission statement:

“We believe the patient-clinician relationship must be the center of healthcare. Our mission as a union of primary and urgent care clinicians is to advocate for excellent care as unique as our patients. We stand together to ensure we have the resources necessary for a safe, collaborative, and sustainable work environment. As members of Doctors Council, we will work with the Allina administration to improve the lives of our patients, care teams, and communities.” Organizing committee for the Allina doctors unionization effort

Among the reasons they’re seeking to unionize, the clinicians cited patient safety concerns due to understaffing and lack of resources, their limited input and decision-making power, and a pressure to prioritize profits over patient needs.

Allina has 12 hospitals and more than 60 primary care clinics, along with same-day and urgent care centers, across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Allina sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS: