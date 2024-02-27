Alexandria man charged with murder for fatal November stabbing

An Alexandria man has been formally charged for his alleged connection with a November homicide.

Angel Rua-Torres, 78, was charged in Douglas County on Monday with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 58-year-old Desiree Frederick.

On November 24, officers with the Alexandria Police Department were called to a trailer on the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue East around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a woman who was bleeding and unconscious, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, officers say they saw a man standing outside of the trailer and a man inside the trailer performing CPR on Frederick. The document goes on to say that the man outside of the trailer, later identified as Rua-Torres, told law enforcement he was the owner of the trailer, and that Frederick was his niece.

DNA from the handle of a knife recovered from the scene matched Rua-Torres’ DNA, according to the complaint.

As officers spoke with Rua-Torres, the complaint added his story changed and wasn’t consistent. Rua-Torres told law enforcement he was asleep when he awoke to his niece fighting with someone and “saying bad words.” He later told officials he was woken up by a loud noise from a car parked right outside his trailer, which fled the scene.

Surveillance footage from nearby showed inconsistencies in Rua-Torres’ story, the complaint states. It goes on to say he later admitted to law enforcement that he lied about a vehicle fleeing the scene and tried to clean up Frederick’s blood before finally going to neighbors for help.

Rua-Torres is due in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.