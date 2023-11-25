Authorities investigating homicide in Alexandria

Authorities in Alexandria are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night on the 1600 block of 6th Avenue East.

First responders were called to the scene around 10:31 p.m. and found the adult victim unresponsive inside the home, according to a news release from Alexandria Police Department. Despite first aid, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Investigators don’t believe this was a random act and don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in processing the scene and collecting evidence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are also assisting the police department.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notifications and review by the medical examiner’s office. Police didn’t state whether the victim was a man or a woman, or how they died.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.