Air quality alert in effect for Twin Cites until Thursday; alert extended for central, northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert due to ozone that is in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Thursday for the Twin Cities metro area and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

The air quality is in the orange air quality index category, meaning it’s unhealthy for sensitive people including those with asthma, heart disease, and people who work outside.

The ground-level ozone is anticipated to be high on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the agency says. Hot temperatures are also expected on those days, which are a contributing factor to the ozone. Temperatures are expected to be soaring into the 90s and nearing 100 at times, with heat indexes making it feel like 100 degrees or hotter.

Ozone will be lowest when it’s cooler: the morning, late evening and overnight hours. It will be the highest during the hottest times of the day.

Meanwhile, an air quality alert in the northern half of the state due to Canadian wildfires has also been extended until 3 p.m. Tuesday when southerly winds will push out the smoke. The alert for this area is also orange.

