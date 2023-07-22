Air quality alert issued in central, northern Minnesota due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke drifting south from Canada will affect air quality in northern and central Minnesota through Monday evening, according to state officials.

An air quality alert goes into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. A narrow band of smoke emanating from Manitoba, Canada, is expected to create unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.

The alert area includes almost all of the northern half of the state, with the exception of the western border. The MPCA’s alert area stretches as far south as St. Cloud and extends all the way north to International Falls.

(Credit: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency)

People who are considered to be in sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors, take more frequent breaks or do lower-intensity activities. This applies to people with respiratory conditions or heart disease; pregnant people; children and seniors.