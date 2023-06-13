Air quality alert from Tuesday to Thursday in portions of Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued air quality alerts starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

The alert starting Tuesday evening is for the Northern portion of the state and includes International Falls, Ely, Duluth, Brainerd, Alexandria, Moorhead, and Mille Lacs. The alert is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday and is due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoke will move south Wednesday and could reach St. Cloud that night.

Starting Wednesday at noon, the Twin Cities and Southern portions of the state, including Rochester, are under an alert due to due to elevated levels of ozone until 8 p.m.

The wildfire smoke is expected to linger across much of the state on Thursday, too, but decrease enough in the morning to not warrant an alert.

For both alerts, the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.