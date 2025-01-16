AG Ellison sues maker of vapes designed to look like highlighters

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday he is suing the maker of Highlight Vape, alleging they violate state law prohibiting the sale of vape products that mimic children’s school supplies.

The vapes resemble highlighters — complete with a cap and a chisel tip — and come in an array of bright colors and fruity flavors that Ellison alleges are marketed toward minors.

In addition to allegations that Highlight Vape breaches a ban on deceptive vape products, the lawsuit claims Highlight Vape sells the products online without proper age verification or requiring recipients to sign for the package, in violation of Minnesota law.

“The actions I’m announcing today should put vaping businesses on notice: designing vaping products to appeal to young people will not be tolerated in Minnesota,” Ellison said in a statement. “I’m taking action to stop unlawful practices and prevent a generation of younger Minnesotans from becoming hooked on nicotine.”

The attorney general’s lawsuit filed Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court seeks to stop Highlight Vapes from being sold in Minnesota and asks for the court to award civil penalties.

Ellison also announced his office is investigating Minnesota vape manufacturer The Loon to determine whether they engaged in similar deceptive practices.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Highlight Vape and The Loon for comment and is awaiting a response.

This civil suit comes nearly two years after Minnesota won a $60.5 million settlement from e-cigarette maker Juul and tobacco giant Altria — the outcome of a first-of-its-kind civil trial over deceptive vape marketing.

As part of the settlement, Juul was forbidden from marketing to children and young adults and was required to accurately show the product’s nicotine content.