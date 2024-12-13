Additional assitance needed to put out Chanhassen fire in cold weather

Firefighters in Chanhassen needed additional assistance to put out a house fire in freezing conditions early Friday morning.

According to the Chanhassen Fire Department, the fire was discovered by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at the 1100 block of Pioneer Trail around 5 a.m.

Fire crews from Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria and Eden Prairie were called to extinguish the fire, but due to the cold weather, other crews from Shakopee, Minnetonka, Mound and Excelsior were called to assist.

The fire was extinguished, and no one was home when the fire started.

The department said a firefighter suffered a minor injury from a fall on the ice, but no other injuries were reported.