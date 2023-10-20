Accused driver in fatal Amish buggy crash may have swapped places with sister, warrants say

Search warrants filed in Fillmore County are shedding new light on a fatal crash involving an Amish buggy last month.

KSTP’s sister station KAAL-TV reports that the driver of the SUV that hit the buggy may have switched places with her twin sister after the crash.

RELATED: Victims in fatal Amish buggy crash identified as children from the same Stewartville family

Seven-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller died in the crash, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says, and their 9- and 13-year-old siblings were hospitalized. The four children and their family live in a rural part of Stewartville.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge told KAAL that investigators are still gathering information related to the case and no arrests have been made.