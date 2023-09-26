Victims in fatal Amish buggy crash identified as children from the same Stewartville family

Authorities identified the two children killed and two children injured after an Amish buggy they were in was struck by an SUV Monday morning, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) identified the two dead as 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller. Two other siblings, ages 9 and 13, were taken to the hospital after the crash but the sheriff’s office said the details of their injuries are unknown.

The four children are siblings from the same family that lives in a rural part of Stewartville, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The horse was also killed in the crash.

Investigators say the crash happened at around 8:25 Monday morning when an SUV that was southbound on County Road 1 rear-ended a southbound two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy, just south of the intersection with County Road 102 near Sumner Center Church.

The driver of the SUV is identified as a 35-year-old from Spring Valley.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and the crash is still being investigated by Fillmore County deputies, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.