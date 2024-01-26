Nationwide search underway for suspect in Bloomington hit-and-run

Bloomington police filed a nationwide warrant on Jan. 18 for a man involved in a hit-and-run in December that left a 49-year-old father in the hospital with serious injuries.

In a video, Police Chief Booker Hodges said, “Thanks to a tip,” officers were able to find the suspect’s car and identified the driver as 19-year-old Elvi Almontes.

Hodges presented pictures of the Toyota Camry, with significant damage at the front of the vehicle.

Officers said a Toyota Camry was driving north on 12th Avenue, hit another vehicle, and left driving west on 94th Street around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Hodges revealed that the 49-year-old man in the other vehicle is in the hospital and has “no brain activity.”

The Bloomington Police Department is seeking the public’s help to arrest Almontes.

Anyone with information about Almontes is asked to contact BPD at 952-563-4900.