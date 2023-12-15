Law enforcement asking for help identifying car, owner involved in hit-and-run

Officials in Bloomington are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) asked for the community’s assistance in finding the vehicle or owner of the vehicle that struck another car and seriously injured a 49-year-old man.

A spokesperson for BPD said officers were called to the scene of 12th Avenue South and 94th Street at around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a hit-and-run involving two vehicles.

Officers said a Toyota Camry was traveling north on 12th Avenue when it was hit by a vehicle traveling west on 94th Street. That car did not stop and continued west on 94th Street.

A passenger in the Toyota Camry suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash while the driver appeared uninjured, officials say.

BPD officials say the vehicle that fled was a 2008 or 2009 dark gray Infiniti G35. The vehicle may have front passenger side damage in addition to a loud muffler.

SEEKING COMMUNITY'S ASSISTANCE

12/13, hit & run near 12th Ave S. & 94th St. Photos are of a similar vehicle & color. There will be front psngr side damage in area indicated below. The vehicle also has a loud muffler. Aware of this vehicle or its owner? Contact us at 952-563-4900. pic.twitter.com/JsJ7Kjaa39 — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 15, 2023

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the owner is asked to contact BPD at 952-563-4900.