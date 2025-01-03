77th Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in Crosslake, a first for the area

The 77th Governor’s Fishing Opener has been scheduled for May in Crosslake, a first for the city.

“I am thrilled to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Crosslake,” said Governor Tim Walz in a prepared statement announcing the news. “This region is known for its phenomenal fishing and outdoor recreation. It is also home to an incredible resort community, making Crosslake the perfect place to kick off summer.”

The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948, and was created to help promote Minnesota’s developing recreation industry. In recent years, the event has been used as a kick-off celebration for the summer tourism season.

Crosslake features more than a dozen resorts in the area as well as 13,500 acres of water, numerous bays, islands and 119 miles of shoreline.

“I am very excited that we will be celebrating the 2025 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener in Crosslake,” said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The area offers great variety for anglers, including walleye, northern pike, and large and smallmouth bass, as well as lesser known yet prized native rough fish such as greater redhorse and white sucker. The area also boasts a number of other outdoor recreation opportunities, including three state parks, a state recreation area and a wildlife management area. I look forward to fishing and experiencing all the outdoor opportunities the Crosslake area offers.”

The Governor’s Opener will kick off on Friday, May 9 and run through the following day.