68-year-old seriously injured in St. Francis motorcycle crash

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 47 (St. Francis Boulevard) and 233rd Avenue Saturday evening, according to the St. Francis Police Department.

Authorities responded to the crash around 7 p.m.

Investigators believe the man on the motorcycle was driving south on Highway 47 when he collided with a vehicle that was turning onto westbound 233rd Avenue from northbound Highway 47.

The motorcyclist was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

St. Francis Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.