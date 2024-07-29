62-year-old man killed in northern Minnesota motorcycle crash

A 62-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lake County around 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities said Douglas J. Studanski, of New London, was driving south on Highway 61 near Caribou Falls in Silver Bay when he drove off the road and went into the ditch, hitting a road sign and bush.

Studanski was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No word on what caused Studanski to leave the road. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.