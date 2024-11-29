616 MN veterans affected by cyber attack on VA health care system server: What to know

616 Minnesota veterans potentially had some personal information put at risk in a cyber attack on the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), a spokesperson for Minneapolis VA Health Care System said.

The agency says it is sending letters to over 2,300 veterans across the country to let them know their health information may have been stolen in the cyber attack. The data contained information such as the veterans’ full name, medical records, and/or social security number.

The stolen information was on a server managed by contracted medical transcription vendor DBP, Inc. The company was able to shut down the server and disconnect it from the internet to prevent further attacks. DBP also bought new hardware and added new security controls to it.

If you’re one of the impacted veterans, you’ll receive a letter with details on what information was at risk. If you have further questions, you can call 1-844-838-5433 and leave a message from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Calls will be returned within two business days.