6 new vehicle registration kiosks coming to Cub stores in the metro

Shoppers can now pick up their vehicle tabs at stand-alone kiosks in six new Cub locations in the Twin Cities metro area.

The Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services is helping customers renew their vehicle registration by getting their tabs and documents printed instantly.

“Getting your tabs should be easy,” DVS Director Pong Xiong said. “Any time we can use technology to help make things easier, it’s a win for everyone.”

As of Nov. 16, kiosks are available at the following Cub locations:

Apple Valley: 15350 Cedar Ave.

Maple Grove: 8150 Wedgewood Lane

Fridley: 250 57th Ave. NE

St. Paul: 1177 Clarence St.

Crystal: 5301 36th Ave. N.

St. Anthony: 3930 Silver Lake Road

West St. Paul: 2001 S. Robert St.

Rochester: 1021 15th Ave. SE

The kiosks allow people to update registration information securely by scanning the barcode on their renewal notice or providing the following information to update their registration:

Address (must be correct on the renewal notice).

License plate number.

Insurance provider’s name, policy number and expiration date.

The county name in which the vehicle is kept.

Either the account ID number from the renewal notice or the customer’s house/building number.

The last three characters of the vehicle’s VIN.

The kiosks take credit and debit cards. Along with the total fees listed on the renewal notice, there is a $4.95 convenience fee for each vehicle renewed at the kiosk and a 2.49% credit card processing fee.

The six new locations are an expansion of the DVS Now vehicle registration kiosks pilot program that started in December 2022 at the South St. Paul and Rochester Crossroads deputy registrars’ office. In July, those kiosks were moved to West St. Paul and Rochester Cub locations.

More information about the kiosks can be found here.