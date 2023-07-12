License plate renewal kiosks coming to 3 Cub stores in Anoka County

DVS opening kiosks at Cub Foods

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services is expanding to meet drivers in a more accessible way.

A new option has the department setting up shop in grocery stores to get license plate tabs.

The Anoka County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the state to place self-service kiosks at three Cub Foods locations on Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids and Northtown Drive in Blaine, as well as the store on Silver Lake Road in St. Anthony.

Each kiosk will have stickers and print license tabs on demand. You’ll get charged a $5 fee for using the kiosk. There’s no word yet on when the kiosks will be installed.

If this program works for the county, more license tabs kiosks will likely be added in the future.