53-year-old to serve probation for stabbing at St. Paul shelter

A 53-year-old man will serve probation in connection with a stabbing at a shelter in St. Paul on New Year’s Eve.

Robert Terry Huston was sentenced to 15 months in prison in St. Cloud, but the sentence is stayed for the duration of his three-year probation. He was also sentenced to 181 days in Ramsey County Jail but has credit for 181 days already served.

Huston pleaded guilty to third-degree assault as part of a plea deal on June 26. He had originally been charged with first-degree and second-degree assault — the former charge was dismissed and the latter was changed to third-degree.

As previously reported, St. Paul officers found Huston holding a knife near a bleeding man at Higher Ground on Dec. 31.

Witnesses told police that the victim and Huston were arguing in their separate bunks when Huston got up, struggled with the man and stabbed him in the back. The victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition, according to a criminal complaint.