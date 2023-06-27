$500 reward offered for information, conviction of those responsible for Coon Rapids arsons

Coon Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for what they say are recent arsons in the city, specifically around Wintercrest Park.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a playground at the park was set on fire earlier this month. Tuesday morning, police said in addition to the playground, several portable toilets were set on fire.

No one was injured during the playground fire, which happened on Thursday, June 15.

If someone is arrested and convicted for the arsons, a reward of up to $500 is being offered.

Anyone who has information regarding the arsons is asked to call 763-767-6559, or send an email to dbarron@coonrapidsmn.gov.