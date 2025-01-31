5 ON YOUR SIDE: Treating and beating lice

Every year, an estimated six to 12 million children get head lice. It’s something everyone dreads but Consumer Reports has some helpful advice if you think your child’s been exposed.

It’s understandable to feel anxious when you first hear the diagnosis of head lice. These pests can cause irritation, itchiness, and stress for everyone. If you have blood and hair, you can have lice. But even though lice can be very disruptive and nerve-wracking, they do not transmit disease and can’t jump or fly.

Here’s some helpful advice for parents: Kids should get checked regularly for lice. Consumer Reports recommends skipping the chemicals. Lice are now resistant to some of the most commonly used treatments, so the experts say wet combing is the most reliable option. Topical Ivermectin or prescription Spinosad also works. For people with textured hair, experts suggest gently blow-drying to make combing easier. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says your child doesn’t need to stay home from school once they’ve been treated.

To learn how to wet comb for lice, visit consumerreports.org to view an easy, step-by-step video. And remember, lice can’t live for a very long time away from a human scalp—just be sure to wash clothes and bedding in hot water.