5 ON YOUR SIDE: Consumer Report's used car brand rankings

New car prices now average nearly a whopping $50,000. Maybe that sticker shock has you thinking long and hard about a used car. But navigating the used car market brings its own challenges. Consumer Reports is here to help with its first-ever brand ranking for used cars, helping you find the best, most reliable ride to fit your needs and budget.

While prices have come down over the past year, most people still end up paying around $30,000 for a used car. Buyers should know it’s important to make a choice that’ll last for the miles and years ahead.

Consumer Reports just released its first-ever brand ranking for used cars to help buyers reduce their risks of experiencing problems.

CR’s survey focused on vehicles from 2014 to 2019 model years, essentially five to 10-year-old vehicles, looking at data from 150,000 vehicles collected in our survey.

Lexus and Toyota top the list of 26 brands, with Mazda coming in third. All three brands have consistent average or better reliability ratings over the years. Acura and Honda rounded up the top five brands. At the bottom of the list are Tesla, Dodge, and Chrysler.

Even though some cars are known to withstand the test of time, not every model year from every brand – even a solid one – is created equal.

Brand reliability can direct your initial research, but as CR’s data consistently shows, it’s important for buyers to focus on the model and the year that you’re considering.

CR named 10 used cars as its Top Picks, available exclusively for its members. For example, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a great choice for under $10,000, and the 2018 Honda HR-V has top safety features.

If you’re shopping for a pickup truck, the 2015 Toyota Tacoma strikes the right balance between dependability and towing power.

A used car needs to be well maintained over the years to make sure it’ll keep running smoothly. While you may get a better deal buying from a private seller, CR’s survey results showed that consumers who buy certified pre-owned cars report fewer problems than used cars purchased from other sources.

