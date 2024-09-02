5 AT THE FAIR: Hmong Minnesota Day

Monday is Hmong Minnesota Day at the State Fair — and this year, it has special meaning.

Fairgoers gathered to honor Tou Ger Xiong, a Hmong man from the Twin Cities who was murdered while on vacation in Colombia in December.

This is the ninth year of celebrating Hmong Minnesota Day at the fair.

Singers, dancers, martial artists and community leaders all participated in the day of hope, healing and celebration.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Joe Mazan was live at the fair to learn more.