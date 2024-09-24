4th person charged in Minneapolis shooting that killed 1, injured 3

A fourth person has been charged in connection with a shooting in February that killed 34-year-old Pierre Romel Miller and injured three others.

Albert Jerome Lucas, 20, faces one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and three counts of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder.

Three others have been charged:

Antonio Deshawn Timberlake, 27, faces one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and three counts of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder.

Victor Mortar Collins, 22, faces one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and three counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Elizabeth A. Dominguez, 28, faces one count of aiding an offender.

Antonio Timberlake, Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail Victor Collins, Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail Elizabeth Dominguez, Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Franklin and Chicago avenues.

Miller was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Three others had been shot but survived.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video showed three shooters arrive at the scene in a grey Kia. Just before the shooting, the vehicle cased the block and then backed into the northern end of the alley near where the shooting took place.

The video then showed the three shooters get out of the Kia, walk south, pull out guns and start shooting.

Officers found at least 20 discarded cartridge cases at the scene, and MPD’s crime lab found that they were shot from three different guns.

Court documents identify Dominguez as the owner of the grey Kia.

The documents also state that Collins and Timberlake were both placed at the scene of the shooting — Timberlake was reportedly in possession of the Kia at the time of the murder and Collins was in possession of one of the handguns used in the murder. Their phones were shown to be traveling together at the time of the murder as well.

Later investigations showed that Lucas’ phone was also present with Collins’ and Timberlake’s phones directly before and after the murder. DNA analysis also stated that Lucas was a likely contributor of DNA found on the steering wheel of the Kia.

Officers arrested Lucas on May 7 and found a Glock 17 9mm pistol with an extended magazine on his person. Tested shell casings from this pistol matched casings recovered from the murder scene.

Lucas is also charged in connection with a 2021 homicide in Minneapolis. He was 17 at the time but has been certified as an adult.