4 staff members at Minnesota Sex Offender Program taken to hospital after assault

State officials say four staff members from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake were taken to a hospital Monday after an assault by a client.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Human Services says none of the staff members were seriously hurt and they were taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

According to the spokesperson, a client picked up a chair and hit a security counselor, then three other staff members intervened until a security team arrived and removed the client.

The Sex Offender Program is now investigating the incident and will work with the county attorney on possible criminal charges.

The assault comes a week after another staff member at the Moose Lake location was airlifted to a hospital due to serious injuries from an assault. Criminal charges have already been filed in connection to that incident.