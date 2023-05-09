4 staff members at Minnesota Sex Offender Program taken to hospital after assault

By KSTP

State officials say four staff members from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in Moose Lake were taken to a hospital Monday after an assault by a client.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Human Services says none of the staff members were seriously hurt and they were taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

According to the spokesperson, a client picked up a chair and hit a security counselor, then three other staff members intervened until a security team arrived and removed the client.

The Sex Offender Program is now investigating the incident and will work with the county attorney on possible criminal charges.

The assault comes a week after another staff member at the Moose Lake location was airlifted to a hospital due to serious injuries from an assault. Criminal charges have already been filed in connection to that incident.