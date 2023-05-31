4 dogs euthanized after fatally attacking Brooklyn Center man in April, police say

Four dogs that attacked and killed a Brooklyn Center man last month were euthanized Tuesday after an appeal process expired, Brooklyn Center police say.

Dezmond Ray Thomas Trawick, 22, died from injuries he suffered in the dog attack. Family members say he was a graduate of Brooklyn Center High School.

The four dogs, identified by police as American pit bull terriers, were taken into quarantine after the attack.

Police say the residents of the home did not own the dogs and that Trawick was there to care for the dogs.