Man dead after being attacked by multiple dogs while pet sitting for family member

Brooklyn Center police say a man is dead after he was attacked by multiple dogs early Thursday afternoon.

According to Brooklyn Center police, the man died late Thursday evening after going through surgery for his injuries. His name and age weren’t immediately provided.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Halifax Avenue for a report of a dog attack at about 12:45 p.m. and learned on the way to the scene that four or five dogs were attacking a man. When they arrived, officers found four dogs attacking him in a backyard and began deploying less-lethal rounds, which hit one of the dogs.

All of the dogs then went back into their home, and officers were able to give aid to the man.

Police say most of the man’s clothing had been ripped off and he had extensive bites on his body. He was intubated at the scene before he was taken to an area hospital.

In addition, police say the residents of the home don’t own the dogs — they were staying at the home for the day, and the victim was taking care of the dogs.

The four dogs, identified by police as American Pit Bull Terriers, have been brought into a quarantine area, while a dangerous dog process, as well as an investigation, are completed.

