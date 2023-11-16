3M releases new healthcare group name, goals for 2024

On Thursday, 3M announced the name of their new healthcare company.

Solventum — 3M’s newly planned, independent healthcare company — will be made up of 20,000 professionals that focus on wound care, healthcare information technology, oral care, filtration, and purification. 3M officials say those focuses resulted in $8.4 billion in sales in 2022.

Solventum comes from the words “solving” and “momentum,” and the new logo will take inspiration from the company’s future goal to never stop solving, according to a news release.

The spin-off healthcare company is expected to start business in the first half of 2024, the release added.

Bryan Hanson started as CEO of 3M’s Health Care Business Group on Sept. 1, according to a previous news release from 3M.

RELATED: 3M names CEO for new health care entity

RELATED: 3M announces plan for Health Care business as standalone entity