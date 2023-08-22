3M names CEO for new health care entity

Minnesota-based company 3M announced on Tuesday the appointment of a new chief executive for its independent health care company spinoff.

Bryan Hanson will start as CEO of Health Care Business Group on Sept. 1, according to a news release from 3M.

The release added that Hanson previously worked at Zimmer Biomet, a “global MedTech innovator” with an annual revenue of over $7 billion, as president and CEO since 2017.

“We are pleased to have Bryan join us to successfully complete the spin-off of our Health Care business and build a leading independent medical technology innovation company,” Mike Roman, 3M’s chairman and CEO, said. “His industry expertise, ability to drive growth, and track record of building a strong culture and teams will make an immediate impact.”

Additionally, Carrie Cox will work as independent chairman of 3M’s Board of Directors for the new health care company while Monish Patolawala serves as the 3M president and chief financial officer.

3M says its Health Care Business Group has grossed $8.4 billion in sales since 2022 through a “deep and diverse portfolio of trusted brands, global capabilities, and leadership in attractive end market segments such as wound care, oral care, health care IT, and biopharma filtration.” The Health Care Business Group is a standalone business aiming to provide industry-leading innovation, the news release added.