3,000 Acts of Kindness' event helping those in need as temperatures set to drop this week
The Minneapolis Convention Center is opening its its doors Monday for its 4th-annual 3,000 Acts of Kindness event.
The goal of the event is to help thousands of people in need get cold weather gear for the winter months — as temperatures are set to drop this week.
The event also features 60 social service agencies to help people get mental health and addiction treatment, a job and housing. There are also haircuts, chiropractors, food services and more.
Over 3,000 were served at last year’s event and organizers are expecting 4,000 at this year’s.