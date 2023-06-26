3-year-old girl dies weeks after wrong-way crash on I-694

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 3-year-old girl has died from her injuries following a deadly wrong-way crash in Oakdale earlier this month.

According to an incident report, Nevaeh Ripka, of Rice, has died. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, she had been hospitalized on June 1 for life-threatening injuries received during a crash on Interstate 694 that morning.

The crash killed her father, 32-year-old Alexander Ripka, also from Rice, who was ejected from his Pontiac Vibe shortly before 2:30 a.m. that day after it was hit head-on by a wrong-way Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla was driven by 28-year-old William Alexander Flores-Zamora of St. Paul. He also died from his injuries.

A third vehicle was driven by a man from Buffalo, New York. He received injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started to help cover Nevaeh’s medical costs earlier this month. A post made on Saturday says Nevaeh died Friday night.