3 more teens arrested in connection with fight that injured officer at Fridley High School

Three more teens have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a fight Thursday at Fridley High School in which a school resource officer was kicked in the head.

Six total teenage girls have now been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Fridley Police Lt. Kevin Titus: three 14-year-olds, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

School resource officer Nico Wallat suffered “severe harm” while trying to break up the fight and had to be taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, police said. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is on leave while he recovers.

School officials said some people involved in the fight were not students at Fridley High School.