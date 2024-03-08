School resource officer kicked in head while breaking up fight at Fridley High School

A school resource officer at Fridley High School had to be brought to the hospital after he was kicked in the head while breaking up a fight Thursday afternoon, police said.

Lt. Kevin Titus of the Fridley Police Department said the officer intervened in a fight involving “several students” in the school parking lot around 3:08 p.m. While the officer was separating two female students, ages 14 and 15, a third student who was not originally involved in the fight kicked him in the head.

The officer suffered “severe harm” and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment, Titus said. He was stable as of Thursday afternoon.

The 16-year-old girl who kicked the officer was apprehended, and the two girls involved in the original fight were arrested, Titus said.

Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Lewis said in a statement that some of the people involved in the fight were not enrolled at the high school.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our most important obligation,” Lewis said. “We are working closely with the Fridley Public Safety Department to address this serious incident and will take appropriate disciplinary steps with the students involved.”