3 arrested in connection with fatal North St. Paul shooting, victim identified

The man who died in a shooting on Monday in North St. Paul has been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner as Anthony R. Rojas, 24.

According to authorities, Rojas died after he was shot at the 2100 block of North McKnight Road just after 6 p.m.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Three adults have been arrested on probable cause 2nd-degree murder, aiding an offender and possession of a firearm without a serial number. Formal charges from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office are expected in the next few days.

Law enforcement states that the shooting appears to be targeted, and investigators say there is no threat to the general public.

As previously reported, officers were called to an apartment on North McKnight Road on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon and found a man, identified as Rojas, dead inside.

The investigation is still active.