North St. Paul police investigating man’s death

A man is dead and an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies is underway in North St. Paul.

According to the city’s police department, officers were called to the 2100 block of North Mcknight Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

When investigators arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment. His name and age haven’t been released as of this time.

Police say there’s no threat to the public as of this time, and additional details regarding the investigation will be released as their investigation continues.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are helping police with the case.