3 adults and 1 juvenile shot in Minneapolis while inside a vehicle

Four people, including a juvenile, are recovering Wednesday after they were reportedly shot while inside a vehicle.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they received reports of gunfire near 29th Street West and Pleasent Avenue South around 11:12 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers found an adult man and a juvenile male in the 1100 block of Lagoon Avenue, both with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Later, officers learned of two others, both adult men, who also had received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were found in the 100 block of 26th Street West and were taken to separate hospitals.

Police say the four injured people were inside a vehicle near 29th Street West and Pleasent Avenue South when a person walking in the area began to fire shots at the vehicle, injuring all four inside, before taking off.

At this time, police have not arrested a suspect in connection to the case.