23-year-old victim identified in Dayton’s Bluff homicide

Authorities have released the name of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed last week in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Wednesday as Devon Johnson of Minneapolis.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and cars leaving the area of Wilson Avenue and English Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers found an unoccupied vehicle that looked like it had been damaged in a crash, but there were no victims at the scene.

Other officers responding to the area stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Minnehaha Avenue near Frank Street. Johnson was in the car, injured from an apparent shooting, police said.

Officers gave Johnson first aid and called for medics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle Johnson was riding in also appeared to be damaged in a crash and was possibly connected to the scene on Wilson Avenue.

The St. Paul Police Department has not announced any arrests in the case.