Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood shooting leaves 1 dead

According to St. Paul police, officers were first called to the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired and vehicles leaving the area.

Police say a man is dead after being shot on St. Paul’s East Side late Thursday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

According to St. Paul police, officers were first called to the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired and vehicles leaving the area.

When officers, arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle in the middle of the street that had been damaged by a crash, but no victims.

However, while additional officers were responding to that call, they saw a vehicle driving erratically on Minnehaha Avenue East near Frank Street North. After stopping that vehicle, they found a man inside who had gunshot injuries.

Despite being provided aid, the man died at the scene. His name and age haven’t been provided at this time. An autopsy is expected to be done in order to determine his cause of death.

In addition, police say other people were inside that vehicle, which appeared to have recently been in a crash, and it is believed the vehicle is connected to the Wilson Avenue shots fired calls.

Video shows at least one person being taken away in handcuffs for questioning, but at this time, St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster says no one has been arrested.

“Investigators with our homicide unit are in and are trying to comb through the facts of this case with the hope that they can determine what occurred and who is responsible for it,” said Ernster.

Police add the case is complex due to having multiple crime scenes.

If you have information about the shooting or any evidence that would help investigators, you’re asked to call 651-266-5650.